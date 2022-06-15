(Bloomberg) --

Turkey posted a record surplus in its central government budget in May, driven by a surge in tax revenues.

After running a deficit for two consecutive months, the budget posted a surplus of 144 billion liras ($8.3 billion) last month, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry showed.

The data indicate “a significant fiscal space” thanks to a primary surplus that reached 246.5 billion liras in the first five months of the year, Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said via Twitter. “The positive trend in growth and budgetary income show that the budget deficit-to-GDP target of 3.5% will be attained,” he said.

Key insights

Spending was 173.8 billion liras, rising 47% from the same month a year earlier

Government revenues were 317.8 billion liras, of which 289.7 billion was tax income

Tax income surged 214% from a year earlier

January-May budget surplus 124.6 billion liras

Get more

The Treasury posted a cash budget surplus of 149.2 billion liras in May

(Updates with minister’s comments in third paragraph, five-month figure in fourth bullet point.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.