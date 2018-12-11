(Bloomberg) -- Turkey posted the highest current-account surplus on record, showing how the lira’s slump earlier this year improved the competitiveness of exports while hurting domestic demand for foreign goods.

The country’s surplus in its current account -- the broadest measure of trade and investment -- was $2.77 billion in October, higher than the $2.5 billion median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The 12-month rolling deficit was $39.4 billion.

The improvement in the current account was driven by Turkey’s foreign trade in goods and services, which began running a positive balance since the lira’s meltdown in August.

Official reserves rose by $1.7 billion during the month, trimming the year-to-date depletion to $15.2 billion. The reversal shows an improvement in the quality of financing.

The banking system experienced a monthly loan outflow of $1.38 billion, according to one of the indicators in the balance of payments. That compares with a $5.18 billion outflow the previous month, a figure that alarmed analysts.

The 12-month rolling gap fell from around $46 billion in September, leading Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak to suggest on Tuesday that the year-end shortfall might be below $30 billion.

Net errors and omissions, or capital movement of unknown origin, showed a monthly inflow of $355 million, bringing the 2018 total to $18.4 billion.

Foreign trade excluding gold and energy posted a surplus of $6.17 billion, from a deficit of $466 million a year earlier.

Morgan Stanley said that while a current-account surplus isn’t likely in 2019, it’s possible if Turkey’s economic contraction exceeds the bank’s forecast for a decline of 0.7 percent.

