(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan removed central bank Governor Naci Agbal, two days after a bigger-than-expected increase in interest rates.

Erdogan named Sahap Kavcioglu as the new head of the country’s monetary authority, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette on Saturday.

The removal comes on the heels of a 200 basis-point interest-rate hike by the central bank on Thursday, double what was expected in a Bloomberg survey.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.