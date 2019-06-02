(Bloomberg) -- Turkey wants Russia to help stop Syrian government attacks on Idlib, a senior security official said, days after President Bashar al-Assad’s forces shelled Turkish troops monitoring a truce in the northwestern Syrian region.

While Russia and Turkey agreed on a truce in Idlib last year, the spillover from Assad’s attacks on the final rebel stronghold in Syria’s civil war is creating strain just as Turkey weighs deploying a Russian missile-defense system. The U.S. is threatening Turkey with sanctions if it goes ahead.

Assad’s forces have stepped up attacks on civilians in Idlib, which borders Turkey, in an attempt to undermine the Russian-Turkish deal to maintain the provincial truce, according to the Turkish official, who asked not to be named discussing the government’s stance on a sensitive issue.

Turkey has set up several military checkpoints in the area as part of its deal with Russia. Some of those outposts came under shelling from Assad’s forces in recent weeks.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said Turkish troops won’t retreat, and that his top general reminded his Russian counterparts of the shared responsibility to maintain stability in the area.

Amid increasing tension with President Donald Trump’s administration over U.S. support for Kurdish militants in Syria, Turkey is planning to buy Russia’s S-400 air defense system to protect its broader economic and security interests in the eastern Mediterranean.

In response, the U.S. has threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey, a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and eject it from the U.S. F-35 fighter jet program.

Syrian attacks near Idlib are putting pressure on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ties with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, a stalwart backer of Assad. Despite their differences over the future of the central government in Syria, Turkey and Russia remained allies in Syria while the U.S. has supported Syrian Kurdish groups that Turkey considers terrorists.

To contact the reporter on this story: Selcan Hacaoglu in Ankara at shacaoglu@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: James Ludden at jludden@bloomberg.net, ;Benjamin Harvey at bharvey11@bloomberg.net, Tony Czuczka, Kevin Miller

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.