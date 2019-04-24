(Bloomberg) -- Turkey hasn’t put forward a compromise to defuse tensions with the U.S. over plans to buy an advanced missile-defense system from Russia by stationing it in a third country, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said late Tuesday.

The government in Ankara has made a proposal to the U.S. and NATO to set up a joint committee of experts to examine the measures that Turkey is planning to limit the use of the S-400 missiles, but “the U.S. still didn’t respond to the offer, whereas NATO wants it,” Cavusoglu said, according to state-run TRT television. Turkey will make sure the system won’t identify NATO assets as an adversary, he said.

“Other than that, no middle-way formula has appeared on the agenda or was considered, but such hearsay is still floated in Ankara and beyond,” Cavusoglu said, adding that Russia could sell the missiles to a third country if it wanted.

Turkey’s pro-government media have suggested that Ankara could temporarily deploy the missiles in neighboring Azerbaijan or Qatar to escape sanctions threatened by the U.S. for purchasing a missile system that could compromise the safety of the next generation F-35 warplanes that Turkey’s helping to build.

