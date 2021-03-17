(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s chief prosecutor on Wednesday filed charges that seek to shut the leading pro-Kurdish party, accusing it of attempting to divide the country along ethnic lines.

A key nationalist ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly called for the closing of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, or HDP. The case was filed just hours after parliament revoked the membership of a pro-Kurdish lawmaker following his conviction for producing separatist propaganda.

The lira extended its losses against the dollar after the news and dropped as much as 2%. It was trading 1.5% lower at 7:15 p.m. local time. The prosecutor’s move is likely to draw criticism from the European Union and the U.S., which have both challenged Turkey’s record on human rights and democratic standards.

Turkish Parliament Revokes HDP Politician’s Lawmaker Status

Turkey has shut several predecessors of the HDP on charges of maintaining ties to autonomy-seeking Kurdish militants.

The HDP denies it’s influenced by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and EU as well as Turkey. It blames the group’s armed rebellion on a history of repressive policies toward Kurds.

The HDP helped Turkey’s main opposition party win mayoral races in the capital Ankara and Istanbul, the commercial hub, in local elections two years ago.

Erdogan’s Ally Demands Shutdown of Pro-Kurdish HDP Party

Erdogan ally Devlet Bahceli has been pressing for action against the party before presidential and parliamentary elections set for 2023.

Bahceli accused the HDP of supporting separatist Kurdish militants during violent clashes with Turkish security forces in 2015, and alleged it had encouraged Kurds to protest Turkey’s failure to stop Islamic State attacks on the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani in 2014.

The HDP won an unprecedented 80 seats in a mid-2015 parliamentary election, denying Erdogan’s AK Party a majority for the first time. The AK Party regained its legislative majority in a re-vote the same year, and the government later cracked down on the HDP, jailing its leaders and removing dozens of elected Kurdish mayors from office.

