(Bloomberg) -- Turkey purged more than 18,000 people from government jobs for posing a security risk to the state on Sunday, a day before Recep Tayyip Erdogan takes office as the executive president.

About 9,000 police personnel and more than 6,000 officers from the country’s army, navy and air force were among those dismissed along with almost 200 academics, according to the latest government decree published under its state of emergency.

Turkey declared emergency rule following the failed coup attempt in July 2016 and has booted out about 130,000 people from state jobs since, including the measures announced Sunday. Erdogan had pledged to lift the state of emergency before winning June 24 elections.

