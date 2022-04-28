(Bloomberg) -- The Turkish central bank raised its year-end inflation forecast to 42.8% from 23.2% in January, citing the impact of the rising cost of energy imports and a weak lira.

Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Thursday that consumer inflation would slow to 12.9% at the end of next year before reaching around 8.3% in 2024. The bank’s official target is 5%.

Kavcioglu unveiled his latest forecasts and the monetary authority’s quarterly inflation report at a news conference in Ankara. Below are some of the highlights from his speech:

Food prices, which make up around a quarter of the consumer inflation basket, are expected to rise an annual 49% through December, up from January’s forecast of 24.2%.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine resulted in record energy prices, resulting in a wider deficit in foreign trade. Sustainable balance in Turkey’s current account is key to achieving price stability goals.

The rising cost of imports in lira terms alone added 5.5 percentage points to this year’s inflation estimate, while food inflation contributed 2.8 percentage points. Taxes accounted for 2.1 percentage points of the increase and the so-called underlying trend in inflation made up 9.3 percentage points

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.