(Bloomberg) -- Turkey hiked the tax on individual foreign currency purchases to raise additional resources to battle the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The so-called bank and insurance transaction tax rate on individual foreign exchange purchases has been raised to 1% from 0.2%, according to a statement in the Official Gazette on Sunday.

The tax won’t apply to interbank market and credit transactions, foreign exchange purchases by Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Ministry, to exporters or to those paying loans in foreign currencies.

