(Bloomberg) -- A convergence between lira interest rates inside Turkey and abroad is potentially setting the stage for an easing of currency restrictions that have been hampering foreign investors.

Since June, new central bank chief Hafize Gaye Erkan has raised the benchmark rate to 35% from just 8.5% in a bid to tame inflation, which is now running at 61%. Reserve requirements for the lira have been tightened to mop up liquidity in the interbank market, boosting rates locally and bringing them closer to the cost of lira borrowing abroad.

A merging of the offshore and onshore rates is “an important prerequisite to removing some of the regulatory restrictions around transactions with nonresidents,” Clemens Grafe and Basak Edizgil of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in a note to clients.

The regulations date back to 2018, when Turkey gradually lowered the amount of liras commercial banks were allowed to lend to foreign counterparts following a currency crisis that year. Those restrictions on the offshore swap market allowed Turkish authorities to bring some stability to the lira by engineering an increase in the cost of borrowing in liras for foreign investors. At the same time, they hindered their ability to hedge Turkish holdings against currency volatility.

When Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed Erkan as his new central bank chief five months ago, it sent a signal that monetary policy would start to pivot away from his view that lowering interest rates was the best way to combat inflation. Her background of more than 20 years in the US, where she worked for Goldman Sachs, First Republic Bank and commercial-property lender Greystone, signaled a fresh policy stance, one more in tune with international markets.

Inflation Outlook

Under Erkan, the rate increases have started to take effect. Policymakers now expect inflation to end this year at 65% before falling to 36% by the end of 2024. That’s the result of a strategy that’s in stark contrast to Erdogan’s previous approach of prioritizing monetary stimulus over price stability.

The extreme divergence in rates in the runup to presidential elections last May was caused both by tight liquidity conditions abroad and uncertainty at home over the future direction of interest rate policy. Now, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, the offshore three-month forward implied yield — an indicator of the offshore lira funding cost — has dropped back to less than half the level it reached during the vote.

At the same time overnight indexed swaps, which are derivatives used to bet on future borrowing costs for the lira, show that markets are pricing in an increase in the central bank’s benchmark rate to around 40%, leading to convergence in the rates.

Onur Ilgen, the head of Treasury at MUFG Bank Turkey AS, said while that convergence is “a positive step toward easing restrictions on swaps,” the central bank still faces challenges such as improving its net foreign exchange position.

Bloomberg reported last month that policymakers won’t ease a cap on swaps deals in the near-term amid concerns over a weakening lira.

“The convergence is more of a sign of policy normalization, relatively better liquidity conditions and a signal that foreign investors have higher appetite for lira carry trades amid higher interest rates,” Ilgen said.

