Turkey Rating Cut To B+ From BB- By S&P, Outlook Stable

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s sovereign credit rating was cut to B+ from BB- at S&P Global Ratings, and the outlook was kept at stable.

Lira trading 3.5% down at 6.0454/USD

