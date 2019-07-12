(Bloomberg) -- Turkey says it started receiving on Friday the first major cargo of a Russian missile-defense system whose purchase has drawn the threat of U.S. sanctions over its potential to undermine NATO’s military capabilities. The lira weakened.

Russian plane carrying parts for the S-400 batteries is headed to a base near the Turkish capital of Ankara, Turkey’s defense ministry said on Twitter. The currency fell as much as 0.5% to 5.7040 per dollar before trimming its decline. It was trading at 5.6981 as of 10:51 a.m in Istanbul.

Washington has threatened to punish Turkey over the purchase, which it says puts at risk the Pentagon’s costliest program, the F-35 fighter jet. The U.S. says the Russian air defense system is designed to shoot down NATO aircraft and can collect critical intelligence that could compromise stealth capabilities of the fifth-generation fighter. In an attempt to dissuade Turkey from buying the S-400s, the U.S. said last month that it was winding down Turkey’s participation in the F-35 program, where Turkish manufacturers were helping build parts of the jet.

Turkey has been adamant that it needs the advanced air defense system and was forced to buy from Russia because NATO allies, including the U.S., failed to meet its defensive needs on Turkish terms.

Officials in Ankara are now counting largely on the chemistry between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump to escape harsh sanctions after the U.S. president blamed the Obama administration for not selling American missile-defense capabilities to Turkey.

The relationship between the two NATO allies has deteriorated over the course of the civil war in Syria, where U.S. backing for Kurdish militants has frustrated Turkey, which considers the group an extension of separatists it’s fighting at home. Erdogan has also criticized the U.S. for not extraditing Fethullah Gulen, a Pennsylvania-based Muslim cleric, whom Turkey accuses of masterminding a failed military coup in 2016.

