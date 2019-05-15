(Bloomberg) -- Turkey will reintroduce a 0.1% tax on some foreign-currency transactions in a move that will increase budget revenue but risks raising concern that the government is taking on a larger role in managing the market.

The levy, kept at zero for over a decade, will be introduced on foreign-currency sellers, according to a presidential decision published on Wednesday in the Official Gazette. It won’t apply to the interbank market and credit transactions. The average trading volume in the local foreign-exchange spot market was $3.6 billion in April, according to central bank data.

Turkey has resorted to increasingly heavy-handed tactics to steady the lira, even engineering a currency crunch before March elections by pressuring local lenders not to provide liquidity to foreign investors. Still, officials have repeatedly denied any plans to impose capital controls.

The lira has weakened almost 13% versus the dollar this year, the worst performer in emerging markets after the Argentine peso. It was 0.4% lower at 6.0546 per dollar as of 10:11 a.m. in Istanbul.

The government could add an estimated 200 million liras ($33 million) in monthly revenue to the budget, or about 1.5 billion liras for the remainder of the year, according to Erkin Isik, chief economist at QNB Finansbank in Istanbul. The 12-month rolling budget deficit was 88.4 billion liras as of March, according to Bloomberg calculations using data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry.

The move is designed “more to discourage FX buying” than to raise funds, Isik said.

Exemptions from the tax include sales to Turkey’s Treasury as well as transactions between banks or authorized institutions and sales by banks to a borrower related to repayment of foreign-currency loans.

