Turkey on Tuesday rebuffed European Union criticism of its push to expand energy collaboration with one of Libya’s two rival administrations in waters where Greece and other countries also claim territorial rights.

Ankara and the Tripoli-based administration of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah this week signed a pact intensifying joint efforts to explore for natural gas, fueling a festering dispute over competing energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

The accord built on a 2019 agreement that Turkey had extracted from Libya’s previous internationally-recognized government in exchange for military assistance in the North African nation’s war.

But the EU on Monday said the deal struck three years ago infringes upon the sovereign rights of third states and doesn’t comply with the United Nations Law of the Sea. Egypt and Greece said the Dbeibah government had no authority to make international agreements.

Turkey hit back. “Objecting to this agreement on cooperation between two sovereign states is against both international law and the basic principles of the UN,” the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, accusing Greece of seeking of pursuing a “maximalist” maritime jurisdiction policy. “The EU is not an international judicial body to comment on or adjudicate on agreements between sovereign third countries.”

Libya, also home to Africa’s largest crude oil reserves, has largely been wracked by war and lawlessness since former dictator Muammar al-Qaddafi was toppled in 2011. It’s now split between Dbeibah’s administration and rival premier Fathi Bashagha, who’s backed by parliament and has vowed to reject any deals struck by officials in Tripoli.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.