(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s budget deficit widened by nearly 900% in a year marked by a presidential election and a pair of devastating earthquakes, an outcome cheered by the government that was forecasting an even bigger fiscal shock.

The shortfall reached 1.4 trillion liras ($46.5 billion) in 2023 from 142.7 billion liras the previous year, according to figures published by the Treasury and Finance Ministry on Monday.

And yet public finances fared better than what the government had forecast in a program that laid out targets until 2026. It envisaged last year’s budget gap at 1.6 trillion liras, or about 6.4% of gross domestic product.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said the ratio in 2023 was a percentage point below estimates.

Markets have also looked past Turkey’s fiscal deterioration, focusing instead on the government’s embrace of more conventional economic policies. The nation’s dollar debt handed investors gains of 18% last year, and the extra yield investors demand for the bonds has plunged since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reelection in May.

Tax revenues appeared to offset some of the surge in expenditure, thanks in large part to new special consumption levies. The government boosted fuel taxes by about 200% in July to finance earthquake damages and raised a swathe of value-added rates.

What’s more, the Treasury has had to shoulder less of a burden for a government-backed savings program that protects lira deposits from depreciation against hard currencies. Since July, the costs of compensating lira savers — previously shared with the central bank — were transferred entirely to the monetary authority.

Simsek told the state-run Anadolu Agency on Monday that if spending on the earthquakes were excluded, the deficit amounted to 1.7% of GDP.

The catastrophe in February 2023 killed more than 50,000 across Turkey and Syria. The Turkish government estimated the economic damage from the quakes at around $104 billion.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“In July, responsibility for the lira-sourced accounts’ FX-protection coverage switched from the Treasury to the central bank. The shift in the views toward the scheme - likely related to Turkey’s hard policy pivot - became apparent when the central bank changed banking practices, incentivizing a switch away from the program toward regular lira deposits.”

— Selva Bahar Baziki, economist. Click here to read more.

Delivering on pledges made to voters by Erdogan added to pressure on the budget. Ahead of the May ballots, his government signed off on measures such as a sharp hike of the minimum wage and early retirement for millions.

Turkey’s current transfers, which include payments for social aid and to the nation’s state-run energy importer, were the primary driver of the increase in government expenditure last year. The allocations surged 111% in annual terms and accounted for more than a third of total spending.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.