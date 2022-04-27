(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

Turkey’s Interior Ministry ousted one of the country’s few female regional governors following her husband’s criticism of the harsh court sentences handed down to people who allegedly organized anti-government protests in 2013.

Funda Kocabiyik was removed as governor of Usak province in western Turkey and will temporarily serve under the Interior Ministry, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday. No reason was given for the decision.

U.S. Slams Turkey’s Sentencing of Kavala in 2016 Coup Case

On Monday, businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala was sentenced to life in prison without parole for conspiring to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016 and for allegedly financing and organizing the protests that started at the Gezi Park in Istanbul. The court also sentenced seven other activists to as long as 18 years in prison. All defendants deny the charges.

Huseyin Kocabiyik, the governor’s husband and a former lawmaker for the ruling AK Party, criticized the court sentences, saying on Twitter that “unlawful verdicts are rendering us unable to defend the holy values we’ve devoted our lives to.”

The governor’s husband serves as an independent board member at Katmerciler, the Izmir-based vehicle equipment maker known for its riot-suppression trucks that were widely used against Gezi protesters.

