(Bloomberg) -- The Turkish government has removed mayors of southeastern provinces Diyarbakir, Mardin and Van from office, barely five months after they were elected.

The mayors, all from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party, have acted in line with “orders” from PKK, or Kurdistan Workers’ Party, the Interior Ministry said in a statement. PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, U.S. and the European Union. The statement included other accusations, such as attending “funerals of terrorists” and changing street names to “names of terror organization members.”

Provincial governors have been appointed as acting mayors, the Ministry said.

All three mayors were elected with majority of votes in the March 31 election. Diyarbakir Mayor Adnan Selcuk Mizrakli got 63% of the provincial vote, while Mardin Mayor Ahmet Turk had 56% and Van Mayor Bedia Ozgokce Ertan received 54% popular support.

