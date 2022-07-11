(Bloomberg) -- Turkey failed to respect the rule of law by keeping a Turkish businessman in pre-trial detention for more than four years without justification over his involvement in anti-government protests, the European Court of Human Rights has ruled.

Osman Kavala was arrested and kept in prison between October 2017 and February 2022 ahead of his trial, in disregard of a 2019 ruling from the court that called for his immediate release.

“There was no plausible reason to suspect that the applicant had committed ‘any criminal offence,’” the court ruled on Monday, adding that the measures were essentially based “on facts that cannot be reasonably considered as behavior criminalised under domestic law.”

Kavala was subsequently convicted and sentenced to life in prison in April for conspiring to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a failed 2016 coup, and for allegedly financing and organizing nationwide anti-government protests in 2013.

The case was referred to the ECHR in February. “What the ECHR or the Council of Europe say doesn’t concern us,” Erdogan said at the time. “We expect them to respect our courts.”

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry in a tweet on Monday condemned the ECHR’s decision. The court has “unfortunately failed to meet our expectations by the decision announced today” and once again called into question the credibility of the European human rights system.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.