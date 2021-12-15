(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan replaced two deputy finance ministers, his latest policymaker reshuffle as the lira falls to record lows.

The move came ahead of Thursday’s interest-rate decision by the central bank as soaring inflation chips away at his support base.

He removed Sakir Ercan Gul and Mehmet Hamdi Yildirim, a decree published in the official gazette said. He appointed Mahmut Gurcan and Yunus Elitas as new deputy finance ministers. He also removed other senior officials in charge of public financing and economic programs and research.

