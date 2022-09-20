(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

Turkish bank shares rebounded after five days of steep declines as the nation’s custodian bank eased margin requirements for some of the worst-hit stocks.

As of Wednesday, Turkey’s main clearing house will relax some parameters used to calculate collateral needed for margin trading on nine stocks, according to a document seen by Bloomberg News. The Borsa Istanbul Banks Sector Index rose as much as 3.7% on Tuesday before closing 3% higher.

A spokesperson for the clearing house, known as Takasbank, declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

A decision to ease collateral obligations may help reduce selling pressure in the stock market and the move provided some “partial relief,” said Tuna Cetinkaya, assistant general manager at Info Yatirim brokerage in Istanbul.

The gauge of Turkish banking stocks had fallen 35% through Monday, the worst weekly drop on record, as investors cashed in gains from a two-month rally of more than 150%.

Boom in Turkish Bank Stocks Is Halted by $5.1 Billion Rout

The rout, which erased about $12.1 billion from the market value of the country’s listed banks, was triggered by last week’s hotter-than-expected US inflation data.

It quickly spiraled amid mounting margin calls, which occur when investors are required by brokerages and regulators to add equity at times of sizable market moves.

‘No Intervention’

A senior government official said in the wake of an extraordinary meeting between regulators and brokerages late on Monday that Turkey has no plans to immediately intervene in its plunging stock market.

Turkish Quest to Hedge Inflation Fuels World-Beating Stocks Boom

Regulators see no sign of systemic risk or a reason to intervene now, the government official said on Tuesday, asking not to be identified by name because the meeting was private.

Turkey’s capital markets board declined to comment when asked about Monday’s meeting.

Brokerage Distress

Monday’s meeting was organized to discuss possible risks as margin calls mounted with the sudden reversal in Turkish equities early last week.

When under duress, brokerage houses may have to pay the obligations on margin accounts to the stock exchange, using their own capital.

Calls on margins surged to 1.8 billion liras ($98 million) on Thursday. That amount was a record, based on Takasbank data going back three years.

Takasbank’s easing of margin requirements applies to the following stocks: Akbank TAS, Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS, Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS, Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS, Turkiye Is Bankasi AS, Sekerbank Turk AS, Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS, Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO, Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi AS.

