(Bloomberg) -- A campaign by Turkey’s government to support the nation’s equities is flopping as stocks sink deeper into a bear market.

The open-ended commitment to propping up equities comes as authorities seek to prevent losses ahead of elections on May 14. Turkey’s sovereign wealth fund has channeled more than $1 billion into the nation’s main bourse, Bloomberg reported in February, using exchange-traded funds run by Ziraat Portfoy, the asset-management arm of state lender T.C. Ziraat Bankasi A.S.

But the effort has faltered, as retail investors increasingly look to park their savings in lira deposits where returns are at a two-decade high. The benchmark BIST-100 Index dropped as much as 4.3% on Wednesday to the lowest since Nov. 8, before trading down 2% as of 3:24 p.m. in Istanbul.

The gauge is down more than 20% from its peak in January — the traditional definition of a bear market.

“Uncertainties for the post-election period have started to weigh down more significantly this week,” said Mehmet Gerz, chief investment officer at Ata Portfoy in Istanbul. “With deposit rates rising, both FX-protected lira deposits and other time-deposit instruments have become safer and alternative investment tools for locals.”

The setback is especially costly because the sovereign wealth fund’s support for stocks dwarfed earlier measures in size. The equity market has been closely watched ahead of the elections after domestic investors became the dominant force on the Borsa Istanbul over the past few years in pursuit of protection against rampant inflation.

Rates, Election

But with interest rates on the rise, stocks are no longer the only game in town. Investor sentiment has also shifted because of the unease over the May 14 vote as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces the stiffest challenge of his two decades in power.

Ziraat Portfoy’s two largest ETFs have recently been ramping up efforts to support the equities market after seeing inflows of 2.9 billion liras ($150 million) in the past two weeks.

Since February, when the government first intervened to prop up stocks following two earthquakes, inflows into the funds have swelled to more than 24 billion liras.

Over the past months, average daily volumes are down to $2.5 billion, nearly half their six-month average, data from the nation’s stock exchange show.

“Turkish stocks’ strong rally in 2022 has been a rare bright spot in the economy,” Gerz said. “With the number of retail investors having hit millions, it would not be an overstatement to claim the stock market’s level may potentially impact the upcoming elections.”

‘Big Re-Rating’

The outcome of the presidential and general elections on May 14 will be pivotal in setting the direction of the country’s economic policies after years of unorthodox measures that have alienated foreign investors.

That’s why JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists David Aserkoff and Inga Q Galeni expect a “big re-rating” for Turkish stocks with 74% upside potential in dollar terms if the country shows a strong commitment to orthodoxy after the elections.

Should there be only a modest return to conventional policies, the local market may drop 29% drop in dollar terms, they said in report on Wednesday.

Pushing foreign equity ownership back to 50% would attract as much as $20 billion of inflows into Turkish stocks, according to JPMorgan’s strategists. Only 29% of the country’s stocks are in the hands of international investors, they said, down from over 60% four years ago.

