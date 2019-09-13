(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s annual current-account surplus widened to highest level since January 2002 as weak consumer demand continued to curb imports.

The current account balance -- the broadest measure of trade and investment -- recorded a monthly surplus of $1.16 billion in July, bringing the 12-month rolling surplus to $4.45 billion, the central bank said on Friday. The median of nine estimates in a Bloomberg survey was for a monthly surplus of $1.3 billion.

Friday’s data underscore the scale of the economic adjustment underway in Turkey following last year’s currency crash and aggressive monetary tightening that curbed domestic demand. The annual gap stood at $54.6 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The adjustment was led by a narrowing of the trade deficit, which shrank by $2.42 billion from a year earlier to $2.52 billion.

Official reserves rose by $3.16 billion, owing partly to capital inflows.

Net errors and omissions, or capital movements of unknown origin, showed a monthly inflow of $603 million, taking the year-to-date inflows to $2.99 billion.

The government’s so-called medium-term program, which usually lists economic targets for the following three years, will be unveiled later this month, Treasury & Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday. He predicted the annual balance would hit a record high this month.

