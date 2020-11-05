(Bloomberg) -- Turkish energy group Aydem Holding AS is gearing up for an initial public offering of its renewable-electricity producer next quarter that could value the unit at as much as $1.5 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The re-branded company, formerly known as Bereket Enerji, has revived plans to sell shares in Aydem Yenilenebilir Enerji AS a year later than first anticipated after the coronavirus outbreak turned off investors, said the people, who asked not to be named because the information is confidential.

Aydem Holding, which last year clinched the second-biggest debt restructuring deal with lenders in Turkey, is expecting to raise around $300 million, they said. Advisers are in place for an IPO in Istanbul that will be open to international and domestic investors, which will be based on the company’s Sept. 30 financial statements, said the people.

If the IPO materializes, it will be the biggest share offering in Turkey since discount grocer Sok Marketler Ticaret AS raised $595 million in mid-2017.

Borsa Istanbul has had only $57.3 million worth of IPOs this year and $40.7 million in all of 2019, compared with $1.83 billion in 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

IPOs, Restructurings

Listings have all but dried up amid a period of higher interest rates, currency instability and a downturn in the economy, which forced local companies to try and restructure debt.

In one such overhaul, Aydem Holding agreed with lenders to extend maturities on about $5 billion of loans. It’s now in talks with lenders for lower rates on debt that had previously been restructured, people with knowledge of the matter said last month.

The decision to proceed with the IPO would depend on the market’s appetite in the first quarter of 2021, according to the people. Denizli-based Aydem Holding, owned by businessman Ceyhan Saldanli, declined to comment.

Aydem Holding has already signed up Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. as global lead bookrunners, alongside four Turkish investment banks to organize the sale at home, people familiar with the plans said in late 2019.

Aydem Yenilenebilir has 25 power plants with a total capacity of more than 1,000 megawatts, according to its website. Aydem Holding also owns coal-fired power plants and energy distribution networks.

Renewable energy operators in Turkey get paid additional tariffs by the government for any excess power that goes back into the grid. These guarantees, which ensure that the state covers the cost of electricity generated at dollar-based prices, make it easier for investors to predict revenue for the producers.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.