Turkey’s Budget Gap Triples in Size as Spending Nearly Doubles

The gap in Turkey’s central government budget widened 197% in April from a year earlier as spending soared.

The government posted a fiscal deficit of 50.2 billion liras ($3.23 billion) last month, compared with a gap of 16.9 billion liras in April 2021.

Key Insights

Spending rose to just over 214 billion liras from around 111 billion liras a year earlier, driven by a surge in current transfers which include payments to the social security system

Government revenues rose 75% to 164 billion liras during the same period, indicating a small increase in real terms when adjusted for consumer inflation at 70%

Taxes collected on imported goods rose 131% to 44.1 billion liras due to the lira’s depreciation. The currency is down by more than 45% from a year earlier

Get More

Turkey’s cash budget deficit widened to 43.7 billion liras in April

Turkey forecasts the budget deficit will equal 3.5% of gross domestic product in 2022, according to the government’s latest economic program

