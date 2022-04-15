Turkey’s Budget Swings to $4.7 Billion Deficit as Spending Jumps

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central government budget swung to a deficit after running a surplus for two consecutive months as spending outpaced tax collection.

The government posted a monthly fiscal deficit of 69 billion liras ($4.7 billion) in March, compared with a gap of 23.8 billion liras in the same month a year earlier.

Key Insights

Spending excluding interest payments rose an annual 104% to 198 billion liras, driven by an 86% jump in current transfers and an increase of 1,033% in lending

In March, the government allocated 39.5 billion liras via lending and current transfers to Boru Hatlari ile Petrol Tasima AS, the national gas import company better known as Botas

Overall government spending rose 102.3% to 224.9 billion liras

Revenues rose 15.6% from a year earlier to 156 billion liras last month, indicating a decrease in real terms when adjusted for consumer inflation of 61.1%

Tax income increased 64.5% to 127.4 billion liras in March, compared with 77.4 billion liras a year earlier

Turkey’s cash budget moved to a deficit of 40.6 billion liras in March

Turkey forecasts the budget deficit will equal 3.5% of gross domestic product in 2022, according to the government’s latest economic program

