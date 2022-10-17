(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central government budget swung to a deficit in September on the back of increased spending and lower corporate tax revenues.

The government ran a monthly fiscal deficit of 78.6 billion liras ($4.2 billion) last month, its biggest shortfall this year, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry showed on Monday. In August, the budget was in a surplus of 3.6 billion liras thanks to a surge in tax revenue.

Other Highlights

Government revenues were 206.9 billion liras in September, dropping from the previous month but rising 8.1% from the same period last year

Spending excluding interest payments was 252.4 billion liras, rising an annual 98.2%

Spending on wages rose a monthly 10% to 61.4 billion liras

Tax income was 173.4 billion, an increase of 81.4% from last year

Corporate tax revenues stood at 4.9 billion liras, a sharp decline from last month’s 366.5 billion liras

Turkey’s January-September budget deficit reached 45.5 billion liras

