(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central government budget swung to a deficit that was the widest on record, after elections won by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with the help of costly giveaways that risk contributing to one of the biggest fiscal shortfalls in years.

The deficit in June reached 219.6 billion liras ($8.4 billion), compared with a 118.9 billion-lira surplus the previous month, according to data published by the Treasury and Finance Ministry on Monday. On an annual basis, the gap widened nearly sevenfold.

Since a victory at the ballot box in May gave Erdogan another five years in office, the Turkish leader has installed a new team that’s now trying to patch up the budget and scale back policies blamed for destabilizing the $900 billion economy.

Apart from Erdogan’s election pledges — which ranged from giving free natural gas to households for a month to hiking pensions and public-sector pay — the budget is also under pressure from the impact of February earthquakes that inflicted an estimated $100 billion in damages.

On Sunday, the government almost tripled fuel taxes, a move it said would help cover the financing needs of post-earthquake rebuilding. In recent weeks, it’s also raised levies on a wide range of goods and increased taxes on banks and corporations.

Prior to the fuel tax hike, Bloomberg Economics estimated Turkey’s annual budget deficit would reach 6.3% of gross domestic product.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Turkey is standing on relatively firm fiscal ground, but we see that likely to change in the near term. With expansionary policies in the lead-up to the elections, the necessary spending on quake related relief and the expedited rebuilding in disaster struck areas, we see a wider gap on the fiscal budget in 2023 and beyond.”

— Selva Bahar Baziki, economist. Click here to read more.

Other highlights from the budget report:

Expenditure rose an annual 130%, driven by capital and current transfers and personnel wages

January-June deficit totaled 483 billion liras

Government revenues increased by 48% from a year earlier on the back of corporate and income taxes

