(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank tried to calm investors as the nation’s assets fell before an election that will be the first test of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s popularity since he tightened his grip on power last year.

The regulator took the unusual step on Thursday of announcing via the state news agency that its net foreign-exchange reserves had risen $2.4 billion over the past week to $28.6 billion. In the prior three weeks, the figure fell by over $9 billion based on Bloomberg calculations using the central bank fixing. Investors speculated Turkey was using the cash to keep the lira from sliding before the March 31 vote.

“The central bank decisively continues its policy to strengthen reserves," central bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya said in comments carried by Anadolu news agency.

The reassurance did little to stem the rout as the lira tumbled 4.4 percent to 5.5759 per dollar, trimming its gain this week to 3.2 percent. Turkish bonds also extended their decline, with the yield on two-year notes jumping 76 basis points to 21.21 percent. But there were also signs that funding conditions are easing as the cost borrowing liras overnight on the offshore swap market fell back toward normal levels.

The lira has been prone to sharp fluctuations in recent years as Erdogan tightened his grip on power and at times led investors to question the central bank’s independence because of his repeated calls for lower interest rates even amid runaway inflation. Turkish reserve data are typically released with a one-week lag. Policy makers last used reserves to defend the currency in 2014.

The March drop in reserves was one of the reasons cited by JPMorgan Chase & Co. a week ago when it predicted the lira would decline, triggering a selloff that pushed the currency down 5.1 percent in a single day on Friday. That provoked a backlash from Turkish authorities, with Erdogan threatening to punish bankers deemed responsible for speculating against the currency.

On Thursday, the president blamed fluctuations in the exchange rate on "operations by the U.S. and the West to corner Turkey," during a meeting with young people in Ankara where his AK Party will face a competitive race in municipal elections this weekend. He said Turkey had foiled attempts to target foreign exchange and interest rates.

Since Erdogan centralized power last June, the economy has fallen into a recession, inflation has soared and opposition parties have aligned efforts to undermine his authority.

Turkey has orchestrated a cash crunch to stop investors from selling the lira all at once. Under the government-backed measures, banks were pressured not to provide lira funding to overseas funds trying to close their lira positions using the offshore swap market, people with direct knowledge said this week.

As a result, interest rates on borrowing liras overnight on this market soared, sometimes crossing 1,000 percent or even higher, prompting investors who want out of their lira positions to instead sell other Turkish assets—like bonds and stocks—to get the cash they need to close those trades.

The offshore cost of funding fell back to 25 percent on Thursday because many investors were able to access liras via other means, according to three bankers with knowledge of the transactions, who declined to be identified.

The nation’s equity index gained 0.6 percent by 3:34 p.m. in Istanbul after tumbling the most since July on Wednesday.

