(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank warned commercial lenders against actions that it said lessen the effectiveness of official policies, and asked them to keep interest rates on deposits lower.

Referencing audits by central bank staff, the monetary authority said it found that lenders were offering rates “well above” market averages to lure lira deposits and avoid rules in place, according to a letter it sent to the Banks Association of Turkey that was viewed by Bloomberg on Monday.

The central bank was referring to regulation on lira-denominated securities that banks are required to hold based on their ratio of lira deposits. The central bank wants lira deposits to make up more than half of total deposits.

Turkey historically has had a highly dollarized banking system, as savers sought to reduce risk of lira depreciation and inflation by switching to foreign currency. Lira deposits accounted for just 35% of total deposits in the banking system at the start of the year, but that ratio has risen to 46% as of Oct. 7, Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said last week.

Lira Bonds

Commercial lenders that hold less in lira deposits than required are being forced to buy long-term government debt and park those securities with the monetary authority until maturity. By offering higher-than-usual rates, lenders are trying to circumvent those regulations, which have led them to invest in large amounts of government bonds, according to the letter.

The central bank also said lenders were allowing customers to borrows liras as loans and place them in the FX-indexed savings program, a tool intended to protect lira holders from volatility in the exchange rate and encourage lira savings. Instead, the bank wants to increase conversion ratios from foreign-currency deposits to the FX-indexed tool to promote wider use of the local currency.

The central bank also reiterated that banks should not carry out significant foreign-exchange transactions with foreign banks in after-market hours. Such transactions, when trading volume is low, can have an outsized impact on the exchange rate.

Auditors will continue their inspections, the central bank said, warning lenders of practices going “against the spirit of our bank’s regulations” that fail to support financial stability.

The central bank declined to comment on the letter when contacted by Bloomberg.

Under pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a self-proclaimed “enemy” of interest rates, the central bank has been relying on other regulations and indirect measures to manage loan growth and promote wider use of the lira. The central bank lowered the benchmark interest rate to 10.5% in its last rate-setting meeting in October, bringing total reductions so far this year to 350 basis points.

Turkey is reeling from inflation that’s the highest in nearly a quarter-century, rising to more than 83% in September. Erdogan has called for a single-digit benchmark rate by the end of this year.

--With assistance from Beril Akman.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.