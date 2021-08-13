(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s current account remained in deficit for a 20th month but the shortfall narrowed sharply with a surge in services income, driven by gains in tourism.

The gap was $1.13 billion in June, down from a revised $3.2 billion in May and $3.1 billion a year earlier, the Turkish central bank said on its website on Friday.

The deficit was in line with expectations in a Bloomberg survey, where the median estimate predicted a shortfall of $1.15 billion. The 12-month rolling shortfall narrowed to $29.7 billion.

Official reserves rose by $8.8 billion in June from a month earlier as portfolio inflows reached $2.8 billion and foreign direct investment stood at $796 million

Net errors and omissions, capital movements categorized as coming from an unknown origin, stood at $2.9 billion

Balance of trade in services posted a $1.5 billion surplus, from a gap of $346 million in 2020, highlighting the role of recovery in tourism and other services in the improvement in Turkey’s foreign imbalance

The gap in trade of goods reported in the balance of payments data was $1.6 billion, compared with a little over $3 billion in May

