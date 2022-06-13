(Bloomberg) --

Turkey’s current-account gap widened less than expected as a surge in tourism income mitigated the impact from a global rally in energy prices.

The gap widened to $2.74 billion in April, widening $1.22 billion from a year earlier, the central bank said on its website on Monday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 11 analysts was for a $3.2 billion shortfall.

Key insights

The shortfall in trade of goods was $4.43 billion

Services posted a $2.7 billion surplus with a $933 million surge in net tourism income

Net portfolio outflows were $606 million

Net errors and omissions, or capital movements of unknown origin, showed monthly inflows of $4.51 billion, bringing inflows during the January-April period to around $11.8 billion

Official reserves rose by $3.22 billion

Get more

The central bank will chair its next rate-setting meeting on June 23. The bank has kept its key policy at 14% for the past five months but President Erdogan said last week that there would be further cuts

Inflation jumped to a 24-year high in May to 73.5%

Last week, Turkey introduced a number of steps related to tightening consumer demand to protect the lira and tame inflation

Turkey Announces New, Revenue-Indexed Bonds to Bolster Lira



