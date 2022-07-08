(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s current-account deficit widened less than than expected in May, as an increase in services inflows and tourism revenue helped mitigate some of the impact from rising energy bill.

The deficit was $6.47 billion in May, widening $3.15 billion from a year earlier, the Turkish central bank said on its website on Friday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 13 analysts was for a $6.76 billion shortfall.

The shortfall in trade of goods increased to $8.75 billion

Services posted a $3.22 billion surplus due to revenue from travel that increased to $2.1 billion

Net portfolio outflows were $4.33 billion, while inflows from foreign direct investments were $959 million

Net errors and omissions, or capital movements of unknown origin, showed monthly inflows of $2.87 billion, bringing inflows during the January-May period to around $13.34 billion

Official reserves fell by $5.94 billion in May

The central bank will chair its next rate-setting meeting on July 21. The bank has kept its key policy at 14% for the past six months despite inflation nearing 80%

The central bank will publish its inflation report on July 28

