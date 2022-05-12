(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

Turkey’s finance minister is urging local manufacturers and retailers to impose a temporary freeze on prices, the latest government step to curb the highest inflation in two decades.

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati made his plea at consecutive closed-door meetings in Istanbul with businesspeople from a wide range of industries on Thursday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

The plan is part of efforts to fight runaway inflation without resorting to monetary tightening, something that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opposes.

During his presentations, the minister cited examples of extreme price increases that are hurting consumers as well as government-imposed caps elsewhere in the world, the person said, asking not to be identified as the meetings weren’t made public.

The Ministry of Treasury and Finance declined to comment.

The meetings mark a new episode in government efforts to curb consumer inflation at 70% and triple-digit increases in factory-gate prices. The central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 500 basis points last year and has indicated that it doesn’t plan on raising it from the current level of 14% despite runaway prices.

At the time, Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said Turkey didn’t need to increase rates just because other central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, are doing so. Last week, the Fed delivered the largest single hike since 2000 and signaled it would keep hiking at that pace for the next two meetings.

The belief that higher interest rates fuel price increases is championed by Erdogan but it goes against textbook assumptions held by central bankers around the world. The government is supportive of Kavcioglu’s low-rate policy to boost growth, arguing that higher rates wouldn’t necessarily slow inflation.

Last year’s rate cuts by the Turkish central bank derailed the lira, which lost as much as half its value against the dollar in a matter of weeks in December. Government intervention has introduced a level of stability to the currency since then but the lira still remains 45% lower against the greenback compared to a year ago.

