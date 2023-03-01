Turkey’s Elections To Be Held as Planned on May 14, Erdogan Says

Turkey’s elections will take place as planned on May 14, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday, quashing speculation over whether the vote would be postponed following two deadly earthquakes.

Erdogan is facing the toughest electoral race of his two decades in power. He’s sticking to the previously-announced timetable for parliamentary and presidential elections and has stepped up a multi-billion dollar reconstruction effort.

“This nation will do what is necessary on May 14,” Erdogan said in parliament, just a day after his ruling AK Party lawmakers won the legislature’s approval on a key election pledge to enable early retirement for more than 2.2 million people.

He’s also responded to widespread criticism over the government’s initial response to the Feb. 6 earthquakes in Turkey’s southeast, which have killed more than 45,000 people.

Bloomberg has reported Erdogan is concerned a delay to the vote could coincide with a further deterioration of the economy. Large parts of the population are battling with the worst cost-of-living crisis in two decades.

Bloomberg Economics estimates the earthquakes could shave 1% off GDP this year while major lenders like the World Bank see billions of dollars of direct costs stemming from physical damage.

The president is expected to make an official decision around March 10 to trigger elections on May 14, more than one month earlier than the original election date of June 18.

During his tenure, Erdogan has effectively shifted Turkey to an executive presidency by assuming sweeping powers since 2018. His determination to bring the vote forward increases pressure on a six-party opposition bloc which has yet to name a presidential candidate to challenge him.

The opposition is expected to hold a meeting Thursday, to try to make progress on this.

