(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accepted the resignation of his son-in-law Berat Albayrak from his role as treasury and finance minister, approving the decision more than 24 hours after Albayrak abruptly announced his plan to step down via an Instagram post.

The lira, which has lost more than 40% of its value since Albayrak took office in July 2018, rallied on news of his departure. It traded as much as 6.5% higher against the dollar on Monday, its best performance in more than two years. The government has not yet named a replacement.

Albayrak’s exit, along with Erdogan’s firing of central bank Governor Murat Uysal on Saturday, ushers in a new era for Turkish economic policy, although it remains unclear whether some of Erdogan’s unorthodox policy preferences will be rejected or more wholeheartedly embraced. The president has been a fierce advocate of lowering interest rates, arguing that doing so would reduce inflation. Mainstream economic theory says the opposite is true.

Under Albayrak and Uysal, Erdogan for the most part got his way, as interest rates were slashed by 15.75 percentage points to levels trailing inflation. The central bank and other bodies tried to defend the lira using interventions in the market and bans of certain trades, but that ultimately led to an erosion in the currency’s value, double-digit price gains, a rapid decline in foreign-exchange reserves and massive outflows of foreign capital.

Broader Overhaul

Albayrak, 42, cited unspecified health problems for his decision to step down, and said he’d spend more time with his family including his wife Esra, Erdogan’s eldest daughter. The statement confirming that Erdogan had approved the resignation focused on Turkey’s economic performance during the past year.

“At a time when even developed nations experienced serious economic hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic, along with regional and global political crises, our country suffered the minimum amount of damage during that critical time, thanks to Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak’s efforts,” the president’s office said in a written statement. “Upon the President’s review, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak’s request to be excused from his duties has been accepted.”

There have been signs of a broader economic and political overhaul in the works. Erdogan appointed Naci Agbal, a former finance minister, to lead the central bank, where Agbal has already begun work to replace Monetary Policy Committee members who were close to Albayrak, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, asking not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

On Sunday, Erdogan met with Agbal and former Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli to discuss monetary policy, people familiar with the meeting said, also asking not to be named. In his role as deputy premier, Canikli was in charge of parts of Turkey’s economy while the central bank reported to then Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek, a former Merrill Lynch economist and the last of Turkey’s top economic officials who inspired broad confidence among investors.

Reserves Dwindle

After Albayrak took over as economy czar in July 2018, Turkish authorities began aggressively spending reserves at times of volatility in the exchange rate through dollar sales by state lenders. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists estimate the interventions exceeded $100 billion this year.

The decision to fire Uysal as central bank chief was driven by Erdogan’s anger at that use of tens of billions of dollars in reserves in a failed effort to prop up the lira, according to numerous officials familiar with the matter. The pace at which foreign holdings have eroded has left the country more vulnerable to external shocks and failed to stabilize the currency, which is down about 30% in the past 12 months, the worst performance among major world currencies tracked by Bloomberg.

