(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s presidency said Recep Tayyip Erdogan shook hands with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the latest sign of a thaw between the two countries after almost a decade of tension.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency shared a photo of the two presidents greeting each other on Sunday.

Relations between the regional powers have soured over Turkey’s support for Islamists, and spiraled down further with the 2013 military ouster of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi amid widespread anti-government street protests. Tensions escalated further on Turkey’s influence over the government in Libya.

The two countries have been trying improve relations amid a broader push to bridge divides in the region since U.S. President Joe Biden’s election. However Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said late last month that normalization talks hadn’t resumed because “there were no changes in Turkey’s practices” in Libya.

