Feb 2, 2024
Turkey’s Erdogan Appoints Fatih Karahan as Central Bank Chief
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed Fatih Karahan as the new Turkish central bank governor after Hafize Gaye Erkan’s abrupt resignation.
The decision was announced in the Official Gazette at midnight. Karahan, a former New York Fed economist, had been a deputy governor at the bank since July. Bloomberg reported that he was being considered for the top job prior to the announcement.
Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said after Erkan’s decision to quit that the new governor would be appointed with his recommendation.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
