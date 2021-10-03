(Bloomberg) -- Faced with rampant inflation ahead of the general elections scheduled for 2023, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has tasked agricultural cooperatives with reining in price increases.

“Markets run by Agricultural Credit Cooperatives are convenient in terms of prices and quality,” Hurriyet newspaper cited Erdogan as saying in Istanbul on Sunday. “We have ordered that about 1,000 such markets be opened nationwide.” Such a move will help “balance the market,” he said.

The Agricultural Credit Cooperatives of Turkey currently operates about 500 grocery stores across the country, according to its website. Raising this number by 1,000 could make the organization a rival to major grocery chains, including listed BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS and privately-held A101 Yeni Magazacilik AS, which operate about 8,500 and 10,000 stores, respectively, as of the end of 2020.

Turkish inflation accelerated to 19.25% in August, with food prices surging 29% from a year earlier. Inflation data for September will be announced at 10 a.m. local time on Monday.

