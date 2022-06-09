(Bloomberg) --

Turkey’s longest serving leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, all but kicked off his bid for re-election in a year’s time, as the popularity of his ruling party is hit by a cost-of-living crisis with inflation at its highest in nearly a quarter century.

Erdogan, who has dominated Turkish politics for almost two decades, has turned the once-ceremonial post of president into the nexus of executive power. His AK Party controls parliament along with its ally, the nationalist MHP.

“The elections will be held in June next year,” Erdogan told supporters in the Aegean port city of Izmir, dismissing speculation of an early ballot. “Now, I am saying that I am the candidate of the People’s Alliance.”

He challenged Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey’s main opposition, to reveal the presidential candidate for the six-party camp of rivals called the Nation Alliance.

Turkey’s Main Opposition Leader Hints He Could Run for President

“If you dare, announce your candidacy, or your candidate, this very day,” Erdogan said of Kilicdaroglu and his bloc.

