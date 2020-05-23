(Bloomberg) --

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump spoke over the phone to discuss Libya and Syria on Saturday, according to a statement from the Turkish Presidency.

The two leaders agreed to close political and military cooperation to ensure peace and stability in the region, according to the statement.

The leaders held their conversation against a backdrop of increasing international concern over the risk of escalation in the conflict in Libya. The chief of Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar’s air force has threatened to target Turkish forces backing the internationally recognized government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj’s goverment.

