(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has fired one of his senior advisers after the aide was implicated in a corruption scandal along with the former chief of the capital markets board.

Erdogan told a board meeting of his ruling AK Party on Thursday that he had dismissed presidential aide Serkan Taranoglu, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Erdogan’s firing of Taranoglu came days after two of Turkey’s leading opposition parties, CHP and IYI Party, petitioned prosecutors to investigate graft allegations against Taranoglu and Ali Fuat Taskesenlioglu, the ex-head of the markets regulator. Turkish prosecutors have yet to decide whether to start a probe or dismiss the allegations. If an investigation is opened, it could add to pressure on Erdogan ahead of general elections next June with his approval ratings at a record low.

Read more: Turkish Opposition Seeks Probe of Former Regulator, Erdogan Aide

The markets regulator has denied any wrongdoing as it responded to corruption allegations made by criminal gang leader Sedat Peker on his Twitter account about a week ago. Taranoglu and Taskesenlioglu could not be reached for comment and have not so far addressed or commented on the allegations.

The allegations against the pair include influence peddling and bribery. They originated from Twitter posts by Peker, who is based in the UAE and who has influence over public sentiment in Turkey -- including among Erdogan’s supporters. Since last year, he’s been posting on Twitter about top Turkish officials to allege corruption in the president’s inner circle and cabinet.

Peker has said he will continue posting evidence of wrongdoing among top officials.

There have been similar exposés targeting Erdogan’s governments in the past. The most notable one, which began in late 2013, boosted Erdogan’s electoral support instead of eroding it. That was during a time of higher ratings for Erdogan. Turks are currently grappling with annual inflation at close to 80%.

Read more: Mafia Claims Expose Erdogan’s Political Vulnerability

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.