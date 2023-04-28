(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made his second appearance on Friday after he was forced to cancel his election campaign events over health concerns earlier this week.

Erdogan fell ill during a live broadcast on Tuesday over what he said was “stomach flu.” He made his first public appearance online on Thursday, easing some speculation over concerns of his health ahead of elections on May 14. Erdogan was joined by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his first appearance, to mark the inaugural loading of fuel at a nuclear power plant being built by Russia in Turkey’s south.

The president’s second appearance was also online rather than in person. He marked the inauguration of a bridge in the southern province of Adana. He looked more energized than he did on Thursday. He is preparing to attend a major rally in capital Ankara in person on Sunday.

Erdogan, 69, is seeking reelection but polls suggest the contest remains tight. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the 74-year-old chairman of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, who represents a six-party alliance, is Erdogan’s main rival in the vote.

