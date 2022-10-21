(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he is willing to meet Sweden’s leader to discuss the Nordic country’s bid to join NATO.

Erdogan said he instructed his staff to respond positively to a request from Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson for talks. “We will discuss these topics with him in our country,” state-run Anadolu Agency cited Erdogan as telling journalists on Thursday.

Turkey and Hungary remain the only two North Atlantic Treaty Organization members that haven’t ratified applications by Sweden and Finland to join the military alliance. Their bids, which were triggered by security concerns arising from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, require unanimous consent and so need approval from Turkey’s parliament.

Erdogan reiterated Turkey’s condition that Sweden fully addresses its security concerns, including the extradition of suspects it sees as terrorists. They include members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or the PKK, and its affiliates in Syria. Turkey, the EU and the US have designated the PKK as a terrorist organization.

“They need to catch and hand back these terrorists who have been given penal sanctions,” Erdogan said. “As long as they are not given to us,” their application to join NATO won’t move ahead in parliament, he said.

The meeting with Kristersson will test how “sincere” Sweden is about its counter-terrorism efforts, the president said.

After meeting NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday, Kristersson told reporters he will have “a personal discussion” with Erdogan on the bid.

“I also have very great respect for the fact that each NATO member country makes its own decisions on ratifications,” he said. “I have already sent a signal to the Turkish government that we are prepared to go to Ankara immediately and I will do that as soon as it is suitable for them.”

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told a briefing in Helsinki on Friday that his country had taken many steps to meet Turkey’s requirements and it “is our hope that Turkey will recognize this.”

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said at the same briefing that there was regular contact between Finland, Sweden and Turkey on a ministerial level and that trilateral meetings are set to resume later this autumn.

“We are eagerly awaiting for the last ratifications by Hungary and Turkey,” he said.

