(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan removed central bank Governor Murat Uysal amid a rout in the lira.

Erdogan named former Finance Minister Naci Agbal the new head of Turkey’s monetary authority, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Saturday.

The removal follows the Turkish currency depreciating to a record low of 8.5793 per dollar on Friday. The lira weakened more than 30% this year, making it the worst-performing emerging market currency tracked by Bloomberg.

