Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a group of US Jewish leaders that he plans to visit Israel, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported, citing a participant at the meeting.

The meeting, which took place on Monday in New York, was organized by the Turkish embassy and the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations. Erdogan didn’t say when he plans to visit Israel.

A spokesperson for Israeli President Isaac Herzog said there was no concrete plan for a visit and the Foreign Ministry said they were not aware of anything scheduled.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is expected to meet with Erdogan during the UN General Assembly this week, a government statement said.

Israel and Turkey resumed full diplomatic relations last month after a long rift, and Israel announced on Sunday that it had appointed an ambassador to Ankara.

