Turkey’s Erdogan Says Military Incursion Into Syria Has Begun
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a tweet on Wednesday that Turkey’s military began cross-border operation into Syria.
The so-called “Springs of Peace” military operation is targeting against Islamic State and Kurdish militant groups YPG and PKK, Erdogan said.
