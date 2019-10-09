Turkey’s Erdogan Says Military Incursion Into Syria Has Begun

(Bloomberg) -- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a tweet on Wednesday that Turkey’s military began cross-border operation into Syria.

The so-called “Springs of Peace” military operation is targeting against Islamic State and Kurdish militant groups YPG and PKK, Erdogan said.

