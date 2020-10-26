(Bloomberg) -- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Turks to boycott French goods, citing what he says is hostile stance toward Muslims.

Erdogan’s comments take tensions between Turkey and France to a new high after he said President Emmanuel Macron should get a mental “check up” over his comments on Islam.

“I am calling on my nation, don’t ever buy French goods,” Erdogan said in televised adress on Monday.

