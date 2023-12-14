(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s rapid monetary tightening may have won plaudits on Wall Street, but the central bank now has to persuade local business leaders – who are much less enthralled with soaring interest rates – that it’s for the best.

Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan has met with at least four business groups representing tens of thousands of companies over the last two weeks, trying to get them onside in her fight against 62% annual inflation.

Without their support, the risk is that their complaints about lending costs will grow and pressure President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to drop his newfound support for higher rates. The weighted average interest rate on commercial loans rose to almost 53% as of the first week of December, according to central bank data.

“We’re witnessing a very aggressive rise in commercial loan interest rates,” Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) Chairman Erdal Bahcivan said at a meeting with Erkan in November. “This situation has brought significant tightening in financing conditions in our industrial sector.”

Bahcivan acknowledged some steps the central bank has taken in improving access to credit, including easing lending rules on banks, but called for more.

ISO has more than 22,000 members, who produce about a third of the country’s industrial output.

In another meeting with the Foreign Economic Relations Board, DEIK, earlier this week, Erkan said the bank’s mandate to ensure price stability was of particular importance for the so-called real sector, according to a statement. She and the board also discussed undisclosed steps that could increase exports.

Read more: Turkey’s Erkan Warns of Higher Rates Without Businesses’ Support

Erdogan is a self-proclaimed enemy of interest rates, and cheap money boosted his popularity even as it fueled inflation. But since May elections that extended his rule into a third decade, the president signaled a shift to more conventional policies by installing a technocrat team that’s trying to win back the trust of foreign investors.

The next test of that trust will be local elections in March.

Investors see Turkey as a bond hotspot in 2024 if Erdogan allows the market-friendly policies to continue.

The central bank is expected to raise interest rates for the seventh straight time when it meets this month. The current benchmark rate is 40%.

--With assistance from Baris Balci.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.