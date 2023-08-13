(Bloomberg) -- Turkish football club Fenerbahce confirmed the signing of midfielder Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos, famously known as Fred, from Manchester United FC for four years plus an optional year.

Fenerbahce will pay a total of €9.7 million ($10.6 million) to Manchester United in eight installments over four years for the player, according to a statement sent to Turkey’s stock exchange.

The 30-year-old midfielder from Brazil scored six goals and had six assists in 2022-2023 season, according to Transfermarkt.

