(Bloomberg) -- Turkey completed a $10 billion borrowing program in international markets this year with its first dollar bond sale since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was reelected in May.

The government sold $2.5 billion of a five-year sukuk, or Islamic notes, on Tuesday at a yield of 8.5%, according to a statement from the Treasury. The yield was 37.5 basis points lower than the initial price guidance.

Erdogan has embarked on a policy overhaul since the elections, taking a more mainstream approach to steering the economy to appeal to investors who’ve abandoned Turkish assets in recent years.

Investors from the Middle East made up nearly half of the buyers, the Treasury said on Wednesday, with slightly less than a quarter from the UK and 18% purchased by those in the US.

“There is lots of liquidity in the Middle East,” said Sabrina Jacobs, a senior client portfolio manager for emerging-market fixed income at Pictet Asset Management SA. One of the reasons investors like Turkish bonds is that companies “have learned how to manage through the macro imbalances and challenges,” she added.

The latest sale adds to an emerging markets-wide rush to take advantage of lower yields after a rally in benchmark US Treasuries. That’s been caused by many investors predicting the Federal Reserve is finished with interest-rate hikes for this cycle.

About $18 billion has been sold in euro- and dollar-denominated debt from developing countries so far this month, about triple the level from the first week of November last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The average yield on EM dollar debt is now 8.1%, down slightly from a one-year high reached in October.

In addition, the government’s debt sale has paved the way for Turkish companies looking to refinance debt before the holidays. Two companies were in the market on Wednesday, including Mersin International Port AS and QNB Finansbank AS, according to information from person familiar with the matter.

Turkey last tapped the dollar market in April, selling $2.5 billion of green bonds maturing in 2030 and yielding 9.3%. The price has since risen, bringing the yield to about 8.6%. It follows Saudi Arabia, Poland and Romania as the fourth biggest issuer from emerging markets, according to Bloomberg data on international bond sales.

Read more: The Bond Trade of 2024 in Emerging Markets May Be in Turkey

Turkish officials have also said they would issue a eurobond this year to help fund rebuilding efforts in the country’s southeast after a pair of powerful earthquakes in February. Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADQ is slated to buy as much as $8.5 billion of bonds that are planned to be issued before the end of this year.

(Updates with corporate bond offerings and quote in the 4th, 5th paragraphs)

